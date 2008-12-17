UnChrome Anonymises Your Google Chrome Installation



Windows only: Free application UnChrome bolsters your browsing anonymity by removing the unique ID from Google Chrome that Google associates with your Chrome installation. UnChrome isn't the first app to do this; we highlighted another program called Chrome Privacy Guard in our power user's guide to Google Chrome. But for the many who installed Chrome for the first time after Chrome officially left beta last week, it's worthwhile to highlight this kind of tool once more. UnChrome is a free download, Windows only.