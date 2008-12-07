Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Turn A Photograph Into A Stencil


After following the stencil tutorial at DIYer blog Instructables you'll take your stencil making to a whole new level. By using the cutout filter in Photoshop on each layer of colour and/or highlights you want to include you can build a series of templates for your multi-layer stencil masterpiece. Perfect for those times when a simple one colour stencil won't cut it.

Photograph to Stencil [Instructables]

