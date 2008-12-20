TrayProdder Adds Vista-Style Checkboxes And Selection To XP

Windows XP only: Free system utility TrayProdder adds some of Windows Vista's handier file-handling tools, checkbox selection and full-row highlighting, to Windows XP. The small app doesn't require installation, so you can try out selecting multiple items by checking them off, rather than praying you don't slip off the Control key, without burdening your system. All properties of each file are also highlighted while in "Details" view, which is great for shuffling music, movies, and big files around. One quirk of TrayProdder, though, is that you use the actual app's utility window to select, copy, or otherwise handle the files you've checked, though it can be convenient, too, depending on what you're doing. If you like how TrayProdder's features work and want to keep it running in your system, the How-To Geek details how to auto-start the app with relevant options enabled at the "via" link below. TrayProdder is a free download for Windows XP systems, requires the .NET Framework 3.5 SP1