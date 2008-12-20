Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

TrayProdder Adds Vista-Style Checkboxes And Selection To XP

Windows XP only: Free system utility TrayProdder adds some of Windows Vista's handier file-handling tools, checkbox selection and full-row highlighting, to Windows XP. The small app doesn't require installation, so you can try out selecting multiple items by checking them off, rather than praying you don't slip off the Control key, without burdening your system. All properties of each file are also highlighted while in "Details" view, which is great for shuffling music, movies, and big files around. One quirk of TrayProdder, though, is that you use the actual app's utility window to select, copy, or otherwise handle the files you've checked, though it can be convenient, too, depending on what you're doing. If you like how TrayProdder's features work and want to keep it running in your system, the How-To Geek details how to auto-start the app with relevant options enabled at the "via" link below. TrayProdder is a free download for Windows XP systems, requires the .NET Framework 3.5 SP1

TrayProdder [Everator.com via the How-To Geek]

Comments

  • king_lion Guest

    The requested URL /backpages/index.php/trayprodder was not found on this server.
    please upload trayprodder,can't download it from everator...
    Tnx ... .. .

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles