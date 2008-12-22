Touch-Screen Keyboard Shown In Android 'Cupcake' Video

A new video shows off the primary features of the all-touch-screen keyboard in the next update of Google's Android mobile platform, code-named Cupcake. The video shows the touch-screen keyboard running on HTC/T-Mobile's G1 handset, but other manufacturers are reportedly considering an all-touch handset to be run on Android. You'll also see the newest updates to the G1's capabilities, including video recording and, for the browser, inline finding and selective copy and paste.

Check out the video below. [via Gizmodo]