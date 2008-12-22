Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Touch-Screen Keyboard Shown In Android 'Cupcake' Video

A new video shows off the primary features of the all-touch-screen keyboard in the next update of Google's Android mobile platform, code-named Cupcake. The video shows the touch-screen keyboard running on HTC/T-Mobile's G1 handset, but other manufacturers are reportedly considering an all-touch handset to be run on Android. You'll also see the newest updates to the G1's capabilities, including video recording and, for the browser, inline finding and selective copy and paste.

Check out the video below. [via Gizmodo]

Comments

  • jp Guest

    hey i was wondering if the touch screen keyboard would work for texting because it is really hard for me to flip my phone in class and type it would be a lot easier if it was touch screen

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles