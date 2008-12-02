Time Running Out Fast On Christmas Parcels

The deadline for sending seamail packages overseas (and saving a fortune in the process) has well and truly passed, but if you do have Christmas parcels you want to get to family and friends in other countries, it's time to brave the queues at the local Post Office and get the job done. If you're not sure of the delivery times for everyone on your mailing list, there's a handy country by country guide on the Australia Post site. If you've already missed the cut-off date, resolve to do better next year and head online to order a few gift vouchers.