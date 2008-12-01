TiddlyDu2 is a TiddlyWiki derivative tweaked to serve as a personal information manager. TiddlyDu2 has categories for sorting current tasks, long term projects, life goals, and a context based system task management that will be more than familiar to GTD devotees. Additionally there is a contact management subsection and a calendar system with a handy time line function. Just like TiddlyWiki, TiddlyDu2 is a stand alone wiki that can be launched from your home computer, carried with you on a flash drive, or hosted from your personal server or wiki host. If TiddlyDu2 is free and works anywhere you have access to a web browser.
TiddlyDu2 Manages Your Tasks On The Go
