Tiddly Backpack Tracks Your Notes On The Go



Tiddly Backpack is an extremely lightweight (20k!) portable wiki for your USB drive. The spartan interface is extremely easy to use and the entire wiki is self contained in the original html file. The Flash video above demonstrates just how simple the interface on Tiddly Backpack is. The icon menu that appears next to all the entries is a nice feature, allowing you to quickly edit, move, or delete entries with a single click. For another lightweight and portable wiki, check out TiddlyDu2. Tiddly BackPack is a free download, and works where ever you can load a web browser.