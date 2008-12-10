Thunderbird 3 Beta 1 Now Available

All platforms: Mozilla releases the first beta of Thunderbird 3, the next generation of their desktop email client. Meant only for testers, this beta's features include:
- Tab interface for Mail
- Improvements to IMAP for faster message viewing
- Improved message reader view
- New Add-ons Manager
- Improved Address Book interface
- Improved import of mail from other Mail clients
- Integration with Windows Vista search
- Integration with Mac OS X Address Book
You've already seen our screenshot tour of the T-bird 3.0 alpha. The Thunderbird 3 Beta 1 Preview release is a free download for all platforms.
