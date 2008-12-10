Thunderbird 3 Beta 1 Now Available

All platforms: Mozilla releases the first beta of Thunderbird 3, the next generation of their desktop email client. Meant only for testers, this beta's features include:

Tab interface for Mail

Improvements to IMAP for faster message viewing

Improved message reader view

New Add-ons Manager

Improved Address Book interface

Improved import of mail from other Mail clients

Integration with Windows Vista search

Integration with Mac OS X Address Book

You've already seen our screenshot tour of the T-bird 3.0 alpha. The Thunderbird 3 Beta 1 Preview release is a free download for all platforms.