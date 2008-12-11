Thumbtack Stores Text And Web Pages On A Drag-and-Drop Platform

Microsoft's latest release from its Live Labs, Thumbtack, aims at some of the same bookmarking territory covered by Delicious, Google Bookmarks, and other store-and-check-later services. It's not quite as fleshed out as those services in terms of functionality (or bug testing), but its JavaScript-heavy interface makes for easier, mouse-driven organisation and relatively useful page storage. Select text and hit Thumbtack's bookmarklet, and everything seems to work fine. Hit the bookmarklet on a fresh web page, however, and any JavaScript or coding on the page seems to confuse the pop-up box, though the page stores in stripped-down text form. The box/"gadget" view of your bookmarks is a nice change from the standard vertical list of links, but dragging and dropping between collections can be a bit problematic. Thumbtacks looks like it will be worth checking out later when it's had a bit more time in the oven. The service is free to use, requires just a username to get started (so, fair warning, your bookmarks may be public).
