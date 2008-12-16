The resolute failure of 3D experiments like Google Lively doesn't seem to dissuade people from trying to force a 3D interface onto a 2D screen. Telstra has just joined the ranks by offering a "3D video wall" option for its BigPond News service. To access the 3D service, you need the Cooliris plug-in (which works with Firefox, IE and Safari, but no Linux options), after which you can scroll round a wall of news stories and choose what you want to read. Beyond the headline, however, you still get returned to the existing page, which makes for a jarring navigational experience. Existing Telstra customers (who won't have it counted against their cap) might find it an interesting diversion, but beyond that, a standard news site still seems more useful (and less bandwidth-greedy) to me.
Telstra Experiments With 3D News Site
Comments
I am so glad that Telstra fired me and a few hundred people so they can waste money on Sh1t like this and Second life and their online security and their down loadable movie service and their games service and their Big Pond news and shopping and office suite and student study software and rabbit commericals....
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Do the search results like on fliikr and photo bucket count against your download limit if u are on bigpond