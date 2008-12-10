Tackle Projects One Quick Simple Problem at a Time

Do-it-yourselfer Chris Connors says that one of the best ways to finish a complex project is to solve the first quick, simple problem—then move onto the next one. While his piece focuses on hardware projects, the concept is applicable to any undertaking. Connors writes:

Quick Simple Problems may seem too easy, and may seem like they don't get you to your destination. What they will do, however is to get you moving. If the problems are truly quick and simple, you will have rapid successes on your project. You won't be sitting there wondering if it will work, you will know whether it works or not, and what the conditions that cause success are. One of the greatest asset you can create for yourself on a project is to feel good about the likelihood of the outcome. If you feel good about it, and feel like you are moving forward, you will have more ambition to try new experiments, which will also move the project toward success.

