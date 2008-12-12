SUMO Paint Puts Photoshop-Style Editing In Your Browser

Free, high-end image editor SUMO Paint is a fairly impressive clone of Photoshop's major features inside a browser window, for those who want more precision and tools than offered in most free Flash-based image editors. Similar in style to previously mentioned Aviary Phoenix, but without the 50-use limit, SUMO Paint is up-front about its similarities to a certain Adobe-made editor, giving you a floating toolbox, side-stacked palette and colour bars, and menus with familiar options. If you're without your favourite desktop editor and in need of photo-tweaking power, SUMO can load images from uploads, URLs, and do its own in-browser copy and paste. SUMO Paint is free to use, no sign-up required. Thanks SwetaButterfly!
