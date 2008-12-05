Straighten Images In Photoshop Without The Ruler

Entry-level photo editing tools like Picasa all incorporate picture straightening tools, so it often comes as a rude shock to discover that Photoshop's everything-but-the-kitchen-sink list of tools doesn't include this option. The classic way of straightening images in Photoshop is to draw a line with the ruler, rotate the image by the indicated angle, and crop, which is quite painfully fiddly. The ProjectWoman blog highlights an alternative strategy: using the little-known Lens Correction option, which offers a grid for straightening and produces much cleaner results.