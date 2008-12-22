Sticky Screen Makes Your Start Page A Sticky Note

If you'd rather have a simple reminder for your browser home page than a host of gadgets and feed checkers, Sticky Screen is just about perfect. The site doesn't require a login or plugin—it stores whatever you've typed into the lone sticky note in a browser cookie. Lean and lightweight, and pretty helpful. It'd be neat to see a multi-space remix of this site, though, with additional writing spaces and maybe other no-login features. Anyone with a knack for JavaScript up to the challenge? Sticky Screen is free to use, doesn't require a sign-up. Sticking with iGoogle, but looking for sticky note features? Try the Web Stickies Mod.