Sticky Screen Makes Your Start Page A Sticky Note

If you'd rather have a simple reminder for your browser home page than a host of gadgets and feed checkers, Sticky Screen is just about perfect. The site doesn't require a login or plugin—it stores whatever you've typed into the lone sticky note in a browser cookie. Lean and lightweight, and pretty helpful. It'd be neat to see a multi-space remix of this site, though, with additional writing spaces and maybe other no-login features. Anyone with a knack for JavaScript up to the challenge? Sticky Screen is free to use, doesn't require a sign-up. Sticking with iGoogle, but looking for sticky note features? Try the Web Stickies Mod.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink