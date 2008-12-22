Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Sticky Screen Makes Your Start Page A Sticky Note

If you'd rather have a simple reminder for your browser home page than a host of gadgets and feed checkers, Sticky Screen is just about perfect. The site doesn't require a login or plugin—it stores whatever you've typed into the lone sticky note in a browser cookie. Lean and lightweight, and pretty helpful. It'd be neat to see a multi-space remix of this site, though, with additional writing spaces and maybe other no-login features. Anyone with a knack for JavaScript up to the challenge? Sticky Screen is free to use, doesn't require a sign-up. Sticking with iGoogle, but looking for sticky note features? Try the Web Stickies Mod.

StickyScreen.org [via Digital Inspiration

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles