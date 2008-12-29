Christmas-season gadget bargain hunters got a rude shock if they headed to technology price comparison site (and Lifehacker favourite) staticICE, which went offline over the break after outgrowing its hosting capacity. However, there's now a note on the site promising a relaunch on Monday December 29.
staticICE Due For Relaunch Today
The note now says 'Actual Date TBA' which is a bit disappointing.