Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

StandaloneStack Brings Leopard-Like Stacks To Windows


Windows only: Like the look of OS X Leopard's Stacks feature—which provides attractive, quick shortcuts to any folder on your desktop—but you're on a Windows PC? Free application StandaloneStack brings Leopard-like stacks to your quick launch toolbar.


Since StandaloneStack only runs when you launch the shortcut (which can be launched from anywhere), it doesn't have to run in the background and doesn't waste any resources unless you're using it. On my computer, the stack only consumed about 5MB when open. The stacks themselves are animated and can display in both fan and grid views (as illustrated in the two screenshots here). Be sure to read the documentation on the home page for details on how to set up stacks for different folders. StandaloneStack is a free download, Windows only. If you prefer dock launchers like RocketDock or ObjectDock, StandaloneStacks is a standalone version of the Stacks Docklet that works in either app.

StandaloneStack [Chris'n'Soft via Download Squad]

Comments

  • Gareth Schroder Guest

    I am an OSX user and stacks are fantastic. Was just disappointed with the article which incorrectly stated: "Like the look of OS X Leopard's Stacks feature—which provides attractive, quick shortcuts to any folder on your desktop...."

    Its NOT any folder on your desktop > its any folder anywhere. If it was just your desktop that would horribly inconvenient. Just switch to OSX already. Windows is not good. : -)

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    In defence of my US counterparts: I read that as meaning something like "shortcuts, handily located on your desktop, to any folder". (Having said that, not being a Mac user, I have no idea if Stacks actually show up elsewhere while navigating, but that in itself wouldn't invalidate the sentence either.)

    0
  • XxDeepxX Guest

    It can show up any where... here how:
    1 Make a shortcut as instructed in Standalone Stack installer.
    2 In SHortcut press 0 on numpad and press OK
    3 Now OPen anything like a browser and press 0 on NumPad.
    4 It will show up just below the cursor!
    Cool ain't it?~

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles