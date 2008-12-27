Stalled Printer Repair Purges Stuck Print Jobs



Windows only: Stalled Printer Repair is a portable application that detects and effectively removes stuck print jobs that are backing up your printer queue. For whatever reason, Windows can be finicky when you try deleting a print job from the queue. Often that means you're stuck staring at the queue, trying to delete the same job over and over again, and wondering if your efforts are actually helping anything. Stalled Printer Repair hunts down stalled print jobs and removes them with the force necessary so that it actually works. It's portable, so you can stick it on your thumb drive, it's freeware, and it works on most versions of Windows.