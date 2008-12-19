Spyware Terminator Kills Malware

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: While old faithful Ad-Aware and Spybot are good to have, you can add Spyware Terminator to your arsenal of malware scanner and scrubber tools while you're home for the holidays. Spyware Terminator does just what you'd expect: scan your system for everything from cookies to shady processes, instate "real-time" malware protection, quarantine items, and, ya know, upsell you on the pay-for commercial edition. When I ran Spyware Terminator on my presumably clean system, it turned up a bunch of web site cookies (not life-threatening, but ok) and an invalid entry in my PC's startup. Not bad. Spyware Terminator is free for personal and commercial use, and it's for Windows only. Thanks, jamiemartin01!

Spyware Terminator

