Spam Already On The Rebound

After enjoying a roughly 66% decline in worldwide spam following the early November shut-down of a Northern California hosting company, net security firms are already seeing a 60 percent gain toward the old levels—that's about 94.6 billion messages on Monday alone. Will herbal supplements always be with us, or will a greater solution be found? [via PC World]
