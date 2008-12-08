Songbird Remote Controls Playlists From Your iPhone Or iPod Touch

iPhone/iPod touch only: One of the great strengths of Songbird, a jukebox app intended to serve as a more open-ended iTunes killer, is its Firefox-like extensibility. The 779Media group jumps out of the gate with a remote-control application for iPhones and iPod touch devices that, while simple in functionality, does give you basic play/pause/back/forward control from anywhere your home wireless network reaches. After installing the Songbird add-on for Windows, Mac, or Ubuntu 8.10 and the app on your device, you simply launch the app, hit the "info" button to choose your computer, then control your tunes. It desperately needs a full library listing to match up against Apple's own Remote app, but it's a nice start. Songbird Remote is a free download for iPhones and iPod touch models running at least the 2.0 software. For a closer look at Songbird itself, check out our screenshot tour.