As part of my annual end-of-year clearout, I've decided to ditch the print versions of the White and Yellow Pages and reclaim some bookshelf space — let's face it, if I want a phone number, I'll inevitably go online to look for it. However, it seems that might be a less common viewpoint than you'd think. Sara Rich at The Australian reports that revenues from both Yellow and White Pages print editions continue to grow, with the latter rising by 10.8%. While growth is even faster for online directories, they're not yet making the same amount of money. Do you still make use of print directories, or would you rather get your phone numbers from the Net? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Somebody Out There Still Wants The Yellow Pages
I haven't looked in a physical phonebook in years. And it seems a waste to deliver them to everyone's premises, but I guess it's a bit like junk mail. I'm now even using the online yellow pages less .. I source the info I need via Google, social networks etc. And from a business owner's point of view, for me, generally good clients are not the types who find you in a phonebook.