Somebody Out There Still Wants The Yellow Pages

As part of my annual end-of-year clearout, I've decided to ditch the print versions of the White and Yellow Pages and reclaim some bookshelf space — let's face it, if I want a phone number, I'll inevitably go online to look for it. However, it seems that might be a less common viewpoint than you'd think. Sara Rich at The Australian reports that revenues from both Yellow and White Pages print editions continue to grow, with the latter rising by 10.8%. While growth is even faster for online directories, they're not yet making the same amount of money. Do you still make use of print directories, or would you rather get your phone numbers from the Net? Share your thoughts in the comments.