Snowflake App Designs And Prints Your Flake To PDF

All platforms (Windows/Mac/Linux): DIY holiday decoration-makers, The Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories cooked up software that designs paper snowflakes and prints out the outline PDF for easy cutting. Here's how it works.

Run Snowflake and drag and drop the control points of the starting flake to design your own angles and crystals. The resulting flake will have a closed, symmetrical path that anyone with a laser cutter (or just a pair of scissors) will be able to cut along to create a snowflake you can hang on your tree or in the window. This app is really quite fun to use, check out a quick screencast:

Snowflake is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories - Vector Snowflake Application [via Make]

