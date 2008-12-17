SlideShare Ribbon Puts Web Sharing Tools In PowerPoint

Windows only (with PowerPoint 2007): SlideShare, the YouTube-style sharing and embedding service for presentations, has released an Office 2007 plug-in that lets creators directly upload and control web presentations from inside PowerPoint. The plug-in, which requires the very latest .NET Framework 3.5 SP1, adds basic "Open/Publish/Manage" buttons to a new SlideShare tab, as well as buttons for finding related material on the sharing site (for design inspiration, perhaps?) and letting you see how many co-workers, or general surfers, have checked out your shared stuff. Check out SlideShare's own embedded presentation on installing and using the toolbar, and a video demonstration of its features, below.