ShoppingNotes.com Alerts You On Any Product's Price Drop

Ready to buy a great holiday gift, but not sure if it'll drop just a bit more before the season is out? ShoppingNotes.com is a simple, useful price watch tool that isn't confined to a single site. Give it the URL (or Google search and choose from its page) of any product page at an online merchant, hand over your email address, and verify the alert over there. If you just want emails whenever the price drops at all, that's all you have to do. Signing in or editing your alerts, however, lets you get specific on how much of a discount should trigger an alert, and change the number of days to watch (the default is 30). There are, of course, many other price-watch services, but ShoppingNotes is notably clutter-free, and not too annoying with the ads. ShoppingNotes.com is a free service, requires an account to manage and edit multiple alerts.