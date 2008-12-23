Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

ShareTabs Opens Multiple Links In Tabs

Web site ShareTabs is sort of like TinyURL when you want to share several links, allowing you to send one link that will open a number of links in separate tabs with one click. Here's an example:

If I wanted to share all of the non-Lifehacker US Gawker Media sites with someone, I could simply send the following ShareTabs link: http://www.sharetabs.com/?gawker

When you follow that link, you'll see the page below.

The thumbnails display each site, and clicking a thumbnail will open that site in one of the faux tabs you see at the top of the screenshot (they may look like Firefox tabs, but they're actually just a graphical element inside the ShareTabs site). You can either navigate the sites by clicking around the faux tabs, or you can click the Open all links link at the top of the page to actually open each link in a separate tab. If you're looking to share a lot of links without taking a lot of space to do it, ShareTabs is a great tool.

ShareTabs

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles