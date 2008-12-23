ShareTabs Opens Multiple Links In Tabs

Web site ShareTabs is sort of like TinyURL when you want to share several links, allowing you to send one link that will open a number of links in separate tabs with one click. Here's an example:

If I wanted to share all of the non-Lifehacker US Gawker Media sites with someone, I could simply send the following ShareTabs link: http://www.sharetabs.com/?gawker

When you follow that link, you'll see the page below.



The thumbnails display each site, and clicking a thumbnail will open that site in one of the faux tabs you see at the top of the screenshot (they may look like Firefox tabs, but they're actually just a graphical element inside the ShareTabs site). You can either navigate the sites by clicking around the faux tabs, or you can click the Open all links link at the top of the page to actually open each link in a separate tab. If you're looking to share a lot of links without taking a lot of space to do it, ShareTabs is a great tool.