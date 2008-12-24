Once the Christmas turkey and prawns bloat passes, chances are you're going to be feeling lazy and fancy a bit of take-out. Share Vouchers is a completely single-function site — it shares details of online coupons you can use to get discounts on pizzas from Domino's — but that could be useful information if you want to save a few bucks. Discount codes often show up on other sites such as OzBargain and Whirlpool. If you've got another favourite for getting cheaper meals, share it in the comments.
Share Vouchers Helps You Score Cheap Pizzas
http://www.retailmenot.com/ is good for .au sites also.