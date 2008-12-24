Share Vouchers Helps You Score Cheap Pizzas

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

pizzaslice.jpg Once the Christmas turkey and prawns bloat passes, chances are you're going to be feeling lazy and fancy a bit of take-out. Share Vouchers is a completely single-function site — it shares details of online coupons you can use to get discounts on pizzas from Domino's — but that could be useful information if you want to save a few bucks. Discount codes often show up on other sites such as OzBargain and Whirlpool. If you've got another favourite for getting cheaper meals, share it in the comments.

Share Vouchers [via OzBargain]

Comments

  • ?four! Guest

    http://www.retailmenot.com/ is good for .au sites also.

    0
  • Angus Guest

    The US-based site http://www.retailmenot.com (by the people who did bugmenot) has some Australian content, and an australia tag you can search by. Good site design, too.

    Pizza-based Example: http://www.retailmenot.com/view/dominos.com.au

    0
  • Justin Guest

    www.retailmenot.com/view/dominos.com.au

    Or substitute your favourite pizza store :)

    Enjoy

    0
  • Scott Y. Guest

    Somehow all the vouchers have been emptied out after that site has been posted on OzBargain and LifeHacker...

    0
  • verimaz @maz

    www.hotdockets.com.au has all the shop-a-docket coupons plus other restaurant and dining vouchers, you can filter them out so you only get ones for your area too

    0

