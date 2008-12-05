Shape Up To Prepare For That Layoff, Says CEO

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Seems like every day there's more news of layoffs in the tech sector and beyond, and if you're one of the survivors worried about your job security, startup founder and CEO Kevin Merritt offers some pointers on what to do before the pink slip lands on your desk. His most unexpected piece of advice?

Start exercising. We all know that discrimination is illegal for most reasons and unethical for other reasons. But if you've watched 60 Minutes, you know that's not how humans behave. With comparably qualified candidates, the attractive, fit people are usually offered the job. What are employers looking for in prospective employees? Someone who will get the job done. If you look like you are full of energy, the perception is that you will get the job done.

Even if getting in shape doesn't help you land a new job, it will at least replace feelings of layoff rejection with pride about your hot bod. The rest of Merritt's advice is just what you'd expect: update your professional skills, reduce household bills, start a blog about your area of expertise, and work your online and offline social networks. What are you doing to depression-proof your career? Let us know in the comments. Photo by bryanesque.

10 Essential Steps to Take BEFORE You're Laid Off [Get Rich Slowly]

