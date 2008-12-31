Safari+ Adds Useful Functions To The iPhone's Browser

If you've ever needed to search for text on a page on your iPhone, Safari+ has a bookmarklet with your name on it. Oh, and translation, speed-scrolling, and image displaying are covered too. In general, the Safari+ bookmarklets offer up the same kind of functionality you'd get in a full-size browser through the magic of specialised JavaScript. Most are unobtrusive and seamless, and some are quite helpful—forcing mobile Safari to open any link in a new window, for example, or displaying all the photos on a page in a single layout. Like similarly helpful bookmarklet-powered tools Pastebud and Instapaper, you'll probably have to manually edit these bookmarks to single out the JavaScript, but it seems worth the point-and-drag effort.
Head to the link below in your mobile Safari browser to install and use the bookmarklets.
