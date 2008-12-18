Remember The Task Puts Remember The Milk In A Stand-Alone Window

Windows/Mac/Linux: Remember the Task simply puts web task manager Remember the Milk's familiar gadget interface into a stand-alone Adobe AIR window, but maybe that's just what you need. RTM's stripped-down, vertically-aligned rectangle is the same you'll see in its Gmail and iGoogle gadgets, as well as a Vista Sidebar widget and desktop embeds. But since Remember the Task is its own desktop window, you can minimise it to your tray, keep it on your second monitor, or simply have it available by hitting Alt-Tab.

Remember the Tray is a free download for all systems, requires the Adobe AIR platform to install and run.