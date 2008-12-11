Redesigned Skin Graduates From Better Gmail 2 Extension

Hey, Gmail Redesigned fans! Your favourite skin is no longer included in the latest version of the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension—to get it, download and install the official Google Redesigned extension instead. It makes more sense to get the goods straight from the horse's mouth. Special thanks to Redesigned makers Globex Designs for their generosity for letting us keep the style in our extension for this long. Better Gmail users, a new version is now available with updates and fixes and Firefox 3.1 Beta 2 compatibility. Download the latest version of Better Gmail 2 now.