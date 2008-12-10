Reassign Caps Lock To Mute Windows Sounds

Windows only: The Digital Inspiration blog posts a tiny AutoHotKey script that takes away the email-ruining power of the most useless key on your deck, Caps Lock, and converts it into an instant-muting tool. Really helpful for anyone using a stand-alone keyboard without multimedia keys, or whose left pinky finger is just irrascible sometimes. The script is available as both an AHK script and stand-alone executable to tuck away into your system tray. For another approach to re-assign Caps Lock, try one reader's Handicapslock tool. Photo by AV8TER.