Qantas And Woolworths Partnership Promises Frequent Flyer Points For Food

Qantas announced on Friday that it's planning to pair up with supermarket giant Woolworths in mid-2009, offering frequent flyer points for everyday shopping transactions. That's potentially a very useful way of accumulating a few free flights, though much will depend on how many points are offered per dollar on the transactions, which won't be clear for some months. In the meantime, check out our guide to how to make the most of Qantas' scheme. Another useful recent Qantas development you can take advantage of right now (as seen in the picture): the airline has finally integrated its carbon offset payment scheme into its main ticket buying site, so you don't need to perform a totally separate transaction to help compensate for the effects of your travelling.