Putting Three Productivity Systems Through Their Paces

Freelancer (and funny guy) Chris Hardwick read and tried Getting Things Done, The 4-Hour Workweek, and Never Check Email In The Morning and reports back which productivity systems worked best for him.

For two weeks apiece, he applied the principles outlined by David Allen, Julie Morgenstern, and Tim Ferriss, and interviewed each author for tips along the way. Turns out that as a freelancer, he liked Tim Ferriss' 4-Hour Workweek over the other two books. Hardwick writes:

Allen, Morgenstern, and Ferriss are a nicely compatible family unit: David Allen is the practical dad who reminds you not to overcomplicate things; just get the job done. Julie Morgenstern is the encouraging mum who, while hugging you, says, "It'll be all right; you just need to focus on what's important here." And Tim Ferriss is the upstart kid who cries, "Think outside the box, man!" So in retrospect, it makes sense that I found it easier to cherry-pick elements from each and stitch together my own wearable cloak of efficiency. Now, I know that David Allen is the head vampire of productivity, but if you only have the fortitude to read a single book, I'm gonna throw my lithe frame behind The 4-Hour Workweek.

Though non-freelancers may not agree with Hardwick's conclusion, his whole article is worth a read if not for the productivity hilarity that ensues during each of his attempts to get his stuff done. What's the best productivity book you've read this year? Post it up in the comments.