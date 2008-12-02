Pownce To Close Doors On December 15th

Another small startup announces its shutdown and acquisition: previously mentioned file-sharing service Pownce has been acquired by blogging software makers Six Apart, and the service is shutting down on December 15th. Pownce users can export their messages and import them into a blogging service like WordPress, TypePad, or Vox; no word on how and if Six Apart will integrate Pownce technology into their services. [via Laughing Squid]
