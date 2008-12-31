Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Power Meter Plus Puts Ambient Battery Meter On Your Desktop


Windows only: Software maker Matt Collinge wanted a better way of knowing how much battery power his laptop had. So he wrote one that's visible and intuitive, yet unobtrusive. Power Meter Plus only shows up when you're charging or discharging your battery (unless you want it always on). As your battery drops from 100 percent, the transparent vertical gauge becomes more visible. It rests on the bottom left and right corners, switching over whenever your mouse gets near. And it's highly customisable in colour, font, and warning levels. For those who regularly work or play unplugged, Power Meter Plus provides a welcome alternative to obsessive-compulsive mousing over the Windows system tray icon. Power Meter Plus is a free download for Windows 9x, XP, and 2003 systems (though it seemed to work fine on Vista).

Power Meter Plus [Matt Collinge]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles