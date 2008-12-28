Play Your Favourite Old-School Games In Emulation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reward yourself for surviving another holiday with some old-school game playing. Skyler over at SimpleHelp has put together a guide on emulating every Nintendo game system on a Windows-based machine. Whether you are craving some truly old-school NES play or newer N64-goodness, the guide has you covered. If you're a glutton for punishment you can even grab an emulator for the Nintendo Virtual Boy and relive the weirdness of that system all over again. For other ways to enjoy old NES games check out FireNES to play over 2000 games in Firefox. Photo by Hamish Duncan.

How to Emulate Every Nintendo System in Windows [SimpleHelp]

    I've always found that nothing beats playing old-school gaames on their original hardware. A keyboard can never replace my SNES controller!

