Plan For Your Wants To Make Budgeting Enjoyable

Budgeting, while necessary, is viewed by most as a form of denial. A budget after all tells you what you have and where it is going. Budgeting for your wants is just as important.

Phil from the financial blog Wisebread has this to say:

Having a long-term plan to satisfy your wants is an important tool for keeping your budget focused on your needs. Satisfying a few of your little wants is what makes your life luxurious and splendid, but it's very easy to let the amount of little luxuries in your life grow until they devour the surplus that might have paid for the big luxuries.

He goes on to detail how planning is the key to both maintaining a healthy budget and getting those bigger things in life you long for. Being able to plan for the bigger items also makes budgeting a more bearable affair. Which rings more pleasant on the inner ear after all "I'm using this budget because without it I'd end up destitute." or "I'm using this budget to be able to set aside some money to remodel the garage into a wood working studio." Phil goes on to suggest that you go on to make a list of the things you want, prioritize them, and use that list as both fuel for keeping a balanced budget and for prioritizing your purchases. Spending money on a $10 electronic item might not seem as important or worthwhile if that expenditure keeps you from replacing a bigger device like a stereo or television that would bring more enjoyment and value. How do you plan for your wants and still maintain control over your budget? Photo by cheesy42.

Plan for Your Wants [WiseBread]

