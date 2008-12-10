Picasa Web Albums Uploader Also Downloads

Mac user's who rely on Google's Picasa Web Albums Uploader to get photos from OS X to Picasa online will be happy to see a new button in the latest release that can also download full albums to your hard drive. The Windows and Linux versions of Picasa have had similar options for a while, but this should be a welcome addition for Mac owners. [via Cnet]
