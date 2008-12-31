Picasa For Macs Might Launch At Macworld 2009

Citing a supposed inside source, the Googling Google blog says it's plausible that a free Mac OS X version of Picasa, one of our favourite photo organizers, could drop next week. The post notes that two other statements by Google—about Picasa launching "later this year" and "larger presentations" at Macworld—point to exactly this kind of launch, and, for all the comments we've seen around here whenever Picasa is mentioned, it would certainly rank as an attention-getter at a conference where Steve Jobs won't be making a big splash.