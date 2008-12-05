Picasa Adds Private Features To Web Albums

Picasa Web Albums has added new privacy options to your web-based digital photo album properties, allowing users to list albums as Public, Unlisted, or Sign-in required to view. In the latter you choose exactly who is allowed to view your albums. The only catch is that people you share with will need a Google account, but who doesn't have one these days. Either way, it's a nice update. [via Google Operating System]
