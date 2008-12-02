PhraseExpress Text Replacement App Updates, Better Than Ever

Windows only: Free text replacement application PhraseExpress updates to version 6.0, sporting a handful of new time-saving features and stability improvements. If you're unfamiliar with text replacement apps like PhraseExpress, they're like digital shorthand for your computer; the user defines small text snippets that expand to larger pieces of text, so when you type ,sig , for example, a text replacement app can expand that text to a full text signature. We've developed our own text replacement app here at Lifehacker, Texter, which was inspired by the Mac-only TextExpander, but PhraseExpress has a ton to offer in its own right. Among new features, PhraseExpress 6 supports HTML formatting, faster load times, advanced options for triggering text replacements, application-specific replacements, and autocompletion of words. As an added bonus, the new version can also run off your thumb drive, so you can take advantage of your PhraseExpress timesavers no matter what computer you're using. I'm partial to Texter for obvious reasons, but PhraseExpress is undeniably awesome. PhraseExpress is free for non-commercial use, costs $US50 for a professional licence.