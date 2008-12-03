Photology Helps You Search Your Photos Using Intuitive Filters

Windows only: Photology steps away from tag based searching and allows you to search through your pictures with a variety of filters. There are filter functions for colours, dates, times of day, photo orientation, exposure, text of captions/file names/folders, and even filters for things like plants, sky, faces, beaches, flowers, snow, sunset and water. The simpler filters like the colour picker are a bit more accurate than the more advanced ones like clouds. In the screenshot above I had searched for the colour blue and snow. Photology kicked out a ton of blue skied and snowy wallpapers I had saved earlier in the holiday season but it also returned a picture of Wonder Woman standing on a cloud. (In defence of Photology clouds and snowbanks are quite similar.) Filters can be stacked, so if you need to find a picture from October, predominantly yellow, and taken in the morning you can use all three filters. In addition to helping you search through your photos, Photology has tools for photo adjustments like colour correction, red eye removal, cropping, etc. You can also upload your pictures from the application to a site hosted by Enoetic, the parent company of Photology. Pictures will be stored there for 7 days to share with friends. For a more permanent upload, you can also use Photology to upload to Flickr. Photology is freeware, Windows only, requires .Net 3.0+ framework. Thanks GisellaPot!