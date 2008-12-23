PDF Download Add-On Available For Internet Explorer

Windows only: PDF Download, the previously mentioned Firefox extension that improves web-page-to-PDF saving, is out with a version for Internet Explorer. Along with the features offered in the Firefox extension, the newest version for both browsers adds control over the margins of any PDFs you create from your browser. A screenshot at the developers' page shows Evernote functionality, but I couldn't find the option in my installation. Firefox users have a wider range of PDF tools than Internet Explorer through the add-on community, of course, so the Internet Explorer extension is a valuable tool for anyone who feels chained to a slow-loading, multi-nagging Adobe Acrobat installation. PDF Download is a free download for Firefox (all platforms) and Internet Explorer (Windows only).