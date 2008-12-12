PayPal Users Are Dodging The Credit Cards

A new survey from PayPal Australia about Christmas shopping habits reveals that we're still pretty conventional when it comes to gift buying online (DVDs, books and lingerie top the list). However, the study (which covered 1274 adults) also revealed an interesting detail: of the online shoppers who planned to use PayPal, more (51%) planned to use money linked from a bank account than via a credit card (32%). I'm not sure whether that's due to careful credit management or paranoia about credit card details getting stolen, but it's definitely a sensible move.
Its a bad idea to use your bank account. Using a credit card through paypal is one of the best ways to get protection buying something online.
Credit cards come with all kinds of protection from the merchants, while paypal does as well they aren't as good as the credit card companies.
You can "double up" on protection by using the CC through paypal. You can complain to both paypal and your CC provider if something goes wrong and one of them will be able to help you if the other one doesnt.
"Using a credit card through paypal is one of the best ways to get protection buying something online."
Exactly. You've got two recourses - against PayPal and against your CC Provider should anything go Pete Tong.
I'm not suprised by PayPal's survey results due to one simple fact - it costs them less in bank fees to take money through the Direct Debit system, than it does for Credit Cards (correct me if I'm wrong, but don't Visa and Mastercard take 4% of the sale vale; and Amex, Diners and the other ones we don't use much in Oz take nearer 6%).
I thought that it was the other way round - that it was safer to link to a credit card due to the extra protection many banks put cards for fraudulent purchases, with less safeguards on account transactions???