PayPal Users Are Dodging The Credit Cards

A new survey from PayPal Australia about Christmas shopping habits reveals that we're still pretty conventional when it comes to gift buying online (DVDs, books and lingerie top the list). However, the study (which covered 1274 adults) also revealed an interesting detail: of the online shoppers who planned to use PayPal, more (51%) planned to use money linked from a bank account than via a credit card (32%). I'm not sure whether that's due to careful credit management or paranoia about credit card details getting stolen, but it's definitely a sensible move.