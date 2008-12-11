Outlook 2007 Calendar Printing Assistant Adds Pizzazz To Your Printouts

Synchronised mobile devices notwithstanding, sometimes you need a hard copy of your calendar for planning meetings and other events. Outlook 2007 offers a handful of printout styles and lets you customise them, but if the options don't meet your needs, then the Calendar Printing Assistant for Outlook 2007 might be worth a look. The free Office add-in offers dozens of basic styles and paper types to meet all kinds of printing needs. One other useful option for office workers: the ability to print multiple shared calendars at once. Calendar Printing Assistant for Outlook 2007 is a free download for Windows users, requires Outlook 2007 and .NET Framework 3.0.