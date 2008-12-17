Open IT Online Adds Image Editing, Other Online Document Options



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Open IT Online, a Firefox extension that adds online editing/viewing options for all sorts of files you click on, has updated to include online image editors and an easier setup screen. Since we last looked at it, the add-on has added Picnik and Pixlr to its options for opening images (and background images), and added a simple screen for choosing mainly-used services, to avoid having to individually set each file type. Google Apps users can also differentiate their hosted services from standard Google Docs accounts. Open IT Online is a free add-on, works wherever Firefox does.