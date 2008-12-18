One CEO's 12 'Laws Of Life'

CEO Tom Hoobyar publishes his 12 "laws of life," tenets he's cooked up based on his experience. If you can stomach a few self-help platitudes and all caps, it's actually not a bad list. Laws include #4, "You make your habits and then your habits make you" (i.e., small daily acts create our larger lives), and #6, "Obligations are a fraud" (i.e., we don't owe anybody anything, even though often we're raised to think we do). Obviously some are more controversial than others, but overall it's a decent read. Hit the link to get all 12. What would your "laws of life" look like, besides "#1. Don't live by anyone else's laws"? Seriously—post 'em up in the comments. Photo by Frederik en Katleen. Thanks, Stuart!