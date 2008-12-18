Official Security Update For Internet Explorer Now Available



Microsoft just released the official security update for Internet Explorer to address the serious browser exploit we told you about yesterday, so if you've got any computer running IE, you'd best get downloading. Security experts advised users to stay off Internet Explorer due to a serious security exploit in all versions of IE, and a third-party developer even pushed out an unofficial temporary fix, but you can now go grab the official patch straight from the source. The patches are available in several different downloads depending on what version of IE you're using and what OS you're running, and not all of the downloads are pointing to existing pages yet, but they should hopefully all be rolled out sometime today.