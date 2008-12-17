Office Outlook Connector Leaves Beta, Adds Windows Live Calendars

Windows only: Previously mentioned synching software Office Outlook Connector has shaken off its beta boots with a new release. Microsoft claims the new version offers greater stability and better synchronisation of mail and contacts, and now synchs exclusively with the Windows Live Calendar free service rather than the paid MSN Calendaring offering. I'm currently in the middle of an Outlook migration so haven't installed 12.1. If you've given it a try, share your take in the comments. If you've been testing version 12.0, be sure to follow the slightly fiddly instructions provided by Microsoft to ensure your accounts stay synchronised. Office Outlook Connector is a free download for Windows only, requires Outlook 2003 or 2007.