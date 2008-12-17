Windows only: Previously mentioned synching software Office Outlook Connector has shaken off its beta boots with a new release. Microsoft claims the new version offers greater stability and better synchronisation of mail and contacts, and now synchs exclusively with the Windows Live Calendar free service rather than the paid MSN Calendaring offering. I'm currently in the middle of an Outlook migration so haven't installed 12.1. If you've given it a try, share your take in the comments. If you've been testing version 12.0, be sure to follow the slightly fiddly instructions provided by Microsoft to ensure your accounts stay synchronised. Office Outlook Connector is a free download for Windows only, requires Outlook 2003 or 2007.
Office Outlook Connector Leaves Beta, Adds Windows Live Calendars
I downloaded and installed it but couldn't get it to sync with my Windows Live Calendar. It gave me an error related to the e-mail account, I don't have a Hotmail account I just want to use the calendar syncing. The strange thing was the error log and about menu listed the version of the connector as 12.0.6. I've never used the connector before and downloaded from the link above that claimed it should be 12.1.