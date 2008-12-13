Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Nice Translator Improves Google Translate


Language translation site Nice Translator uses Google Translate's results but wraps them in a more dynamic front end that offers multiple translations as-you-type. Type your phrase into Nice Translator, which auto-detects what language you're inputting, and watch as it lists multiple translations, in real-time, as you type. Google Translate's page isn't as nice-looking or dynamic as Nice Translator, since it requires you to choose both the original and translation language and manually refresh the page. For more language fun, check out the best online language tools for word nerds.

Nice Translator [via Webware]

Comments

  • Spanish Translator Guest

    Automatic translators are good when you need to translate a couple of words or phrases. But it is not good for professional text translation.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles