Nice Translator Improves Google Translate



Language translation site Nice Translator uses Google Translate's results but wraps them in a more dynamic front end that offers multiple translations as-you-type. Type your phrase into Nice Translator, which auto-detects what language you're inputting, and watch as it lists multiple translations, in real-time, as you type. Google Translate's page isn't as nice-looking or dynamic as Nice Translator, since it requires you to choose both the original and translation language and manually refresh the page. For more language fun, check out the best online language tools for word nerds.